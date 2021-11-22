Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yesterday
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Christie's Jewels Online: The London Edit results
The top lots of the sale were a Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond of 1.02 carat, which achieved £400,000 / $534,800 / €466,800, and a Diamond ring by Cartier of 32.10 carats, which sold for £300,000 / $401,000 / €350,100. The auction was highlighted by superb collection of jewels including an Art Deco Diamond Bracelet by Cartier which realised £137,500 / $183,838, €160,463.
Further leading lots of the auction included an Emerald and Diamond Necklace, which sold for £100,000 / $133,700 / €116,700 and an Art Deco Natural Pearl, Onyx, Enamel and Diamond Sautoir, which achieved £87,500 / $116,988 / €102,113.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished