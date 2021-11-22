AWDC imports-exports data for October 2021

Today News

According to the data released by the AWDC, imports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 25,04% in October 2021 reaching 7 306 052,17 carats (against 9 747 005,26 carats in October 2020) and rose by 10,66% in value reaching $967 507 393 (against $874 267 708 in October 2020).Rough imports in January-October 2021 rose by 28,63% to 76 798 411,14 carats (against 59 703 538,13 carats in January-October 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 66,36% to $8 758 043 838 (against $5 264 446 365 in 2020).

In October 2021 exports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 14,59% reaching 9 011 211,13 carats (against 10 550 193,23 carats in October 2020) and by -15,51% in value reaching $808 125 987 (against $956 498 449 in 2020).

Rough exports in January-October rose by 51,89% to 88 149 893,45 carats (against 58 034 902,14 carats in January-October 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 81,12% to $9 039 513 010 (against $4 990 860 262 in 2020).

Polished exports in October 2021 amounted to 471 652,69 carats against 321 137,57 carats in October 2020 (46,87%) worth $724 729 460 against $498 398 264 in 2020 (45,41%).

In January-October 2021 polished diamond imports totaled 4 382 918,96 carats against 2 712 278,18 carats in January-October 2020 (61,60%) worth $6 323 613 541 against $4 485 003 981 in 2020 (40,99%).

Polished exports in October 2021 rose by 20,89% to 359 105,54 carats against 297 046,55 carats in October 2020, and in terms of value they jumped by 49,66%, to $941 243 991 against $628 937 831 in 2020.

In January-October 2021 polished diamond exports totaled 3 020 593,00 carats against 2 165 849,02 carats in January-October 2020 (39,46%) worth $6 394 180 399 against $4 566 656 022 in 2020 (40,02%).



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



