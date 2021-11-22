Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Today
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
AWDC imports-exports data for October 2021
In October 2021 exports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 14,59% reaching 9 011 211,13 carats (against 10 550 193,23 carats in October 2020) and by -15,51% in value reaching $808 125 987 (against $956 498 449 in 2020).
Rough exports in January-October rose by 51,89% to 88 149 893,45 carats (against 58 034 902,14 carats in January-October 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 81,12% to $9 039 513 010 (against $4 990 860 262 in 2020).
Polished exports in October 2021 amounted to 471 652,69 carats against 321 137,57 carats in October 2020 (46,87%) worth $724 729 460 against $498 398 264 in 2020 (45,41%).
In January-October 2021 polished diamond imports totaled 4 382 918,96 carats against 2 712 278,18 carats in January-October 2020 (61,60%) worth $6 323 613 541 against $4 485 003 981 in 2020 (40,99%).
Polished exports in October 2021 rose by 20,89% to 359 105,54 carats against 297 046,55 carats in October 2020, and in terms of value they jumped by 49,66%, to $941 243 991 against $628 937 831 in 2020.
In January-October 2021 polished diamond exports totaled 3 020 593,00 carats against 2 165 849,02 carats in January-October 2020 (39,46%) worth $6 394 180 399 against $4 566 656 022 in 2020 (40,02%).
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished