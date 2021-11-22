Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Gold may lose sheen on GOI’s plans to hike bullion GST rates
The Gem & Jewellery industry is currently returning to its former status after being disrupted by Covid-induced lockdowns, retailers shutting down and mandatory hallmarking.
India’s jewellery demand in the September quarter was up 58 per cent to 96 tonnes buoyed by lower prices and pent-up purchases, as per the World Gold Council data.
Jewellers were well prepared for a sudden spike in demand as gold imports in the last three quarters of this year was much higher at 691 tonnes compared to the demand of 360 tonnes recorded in the same period last year.
The proposed move to hike the GST rate, if implemented, will make gold more expensive. Also, the move will definitely encourage unorganised gold trade and impact organised retailers who follow government norms to the core, according to most jewellers.
Jewellers fear the move will encourage black marketing and smuggling of the yellow metal.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished