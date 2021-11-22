Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Global diamond rough output to reach 120Mcts this year – Zimnisky
Global rough diamond output fell by about 20% to 111.4 million carats last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing the Angola International Diamond Conference in Saurimo, Paul Zimnisky said global output will get a boost as Angola prepares to commence production at the new Luaxe mine.
“Luaxe will pump up supply as it is the latest source of diamonds in the world,” he said.
Alrosa and Catoca discovered the Luaxe pipe in 2013.
Catoca, in which Alrosa owns 41%, currently holds a 50.5% stake in Luaxe. Endiama and Alrosa each also hold another 8% in Luaxe.
Meanwhile, Zimnisky said that diamond jewellery demand fell between 15 and 20% in 2020, but a stronger recovery was seen in the second half of 2020 led by the US and China.
He said that the recovery continued this year and will likely continue unabated.
Zimnisky said the global economy was awash with liquidity and a widening wealth gap that favoured luxury companies.
The diamond analyst said China had been the fastest-growing end market in recent years buoyed by robust growth in what he dubbed consumer class.
“There is more domestic consumption in China and more recently the global lockdown and travel restrictions halted Chinese spending abroad,” he said.
Zimnisky said China grew its jewellery stores from 1300 in 2011 to 5000 this year.
“They even opened new stores during the pandemic, and this shows the growth of demand in the country,” he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau in Saurimo, Angola, Rough&Polished