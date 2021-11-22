Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Luaxe full-scale mining operations ‘expected soon’ – Alrosa Angola
Company director-general in Angola Alexander Gorlov told a diamond conference in Saurimo that they had completed exploration work at the project.
Work at the project is currently in the experimental production stage
An official from Endiama Ana Feijo told the same conference that they had invested $200 million in diamond exploration at the project, which covers 1,195 square kilometres.
Angola’s mineral resources and petroleum minister Diamantino Azevedo previously said they are committed to transforming the Luaxe deposit in 2022 into a structured and organised conventional mine with an output of about 5.7 million carats in 2023, which is more than half of the country’s 2020 output.
Angola produced about 8 million carats last year down from 9.4 million carats in 2019 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Alrosa and Catoca discovered the Luaxe pipe in 2013.
Catoca, in which Alrosa owns 41%, currently holds a 50.5% stake in Luaxe. Endiama and Alrosa each also hold another 8% in Luaxe.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau in Saurimo, Angola, Rough&Polished