Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Angola still working on the establishment of diamond exchange
Mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo told the inaugural Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC) in Saurimo, the eastern Lunda Sul Province that this will make Angola a target for both local and foreign investments.
Angola first revealed plans to establish the diamond exchange in 2019.
It said at the time that the diamond exchange would be administered by the country’s diamond trader, Sodiam.
This was part of Angola’s ongoing reforms in the mining and energy sectors.
It is not clear whether the diamond exchange will join the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.
However, the president of the WFDB Yoram Dvash told the conference through a pre-recorded speech that they are looking forward to welcoming the new Angolan diamond exchange to their bourse.
He said that they will work together with the Angolan government to ensure the successful establishment of the diamond exchange.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau in Saurimo, Angola, Rough&Polished