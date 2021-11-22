Angola still working on the establishment of diamond exchange

Angola is still working on the implementation of a diamond exchange, which will be second on the African continent, a senior government official has said.Mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo told the inaugural Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC) in Saurimo, the eastern Lunda Sul Province that this will make Angola a target for both local and foreign investments.Angola first revealed plans to establish the diamond exchange in 2019.It said at the time that the diamond exchange would be administered by the country’s diamond trader, Sodiam.This was part of Angola’s ongoing reforms in the mining and energy sectors.It is not clear whether the diamond exchange will join the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.However, the president of the WFDB Yoram Dvash told the conference through a pre-recorded speech that they are looking forward to welcoming the new Angolan diamond exchange to their bourse.He said that they will work together with the Angolan government to ensure the successful establishment of the diamond exchange.