Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Gem Auctions DMCC closes largest debut rough diamond sale in industry history
Alan Davies, Founder of Gem Auctions DMCC, said: "We were delighted with the results of our first-ever rough diamond auction this week in Dubai. We attribute our success not only to strong market conditions but also to our precise assortments and use of Galaxy®️ technology that allowed over 200 manufacturers from around the world to seamlessly inspect and bid on the material, which helped optimise our pricing.”
Alan added: "We'd like to thank His Excellency Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Martin Leake, and the rest of the DMCC team for the unwavering support of our industry. Equally, we would like to thank our customers and suppliers who showed great support for our first event and we look forward to becoming a mainstay in the rough marketing space.”
The company plans on having its second sale in Dubai in early 2022.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished