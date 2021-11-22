Angola International Diamond Conference begins

Today News

The inaugural Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC) has begun at the Saurimo Diamond Development Hub in the eastern Lunda Sul Province.

The invite-only conference will, among other things, seek to promote the country’s diamonds as a strategic mineral for the diversification of the economy.

Organisers of the two-day event told Rough & Polished that more than 200 delegates drawn from several countries across the globe are attending the event.

Angola’s secretary of state for mineral resources Jânio Correia Victor recently said that the conference will examine geological-mining research, diamond exploration in Angola, technological innovation, logistics and the financing of diamond projects.

Angola is targeting to produce 9 million carats of rough diamonds this year from about 8 million carats in 2020.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau in Saurimo, Angola, Rough&Polished





