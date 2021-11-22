Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
ALROSA ALLIANCE: New way of life
In 2021, the company’s thorough analysis of the situation showed the need for adjusting its goods allocation model under long-term contracts. As a result, ALROSA has developed a new system, which ensures that specifications meet clients’ requirements as closely as possible. This new system, in addition to the client’s purchase history, takes into account the specific business needs of each diamond consumer category, such as diamond cutters, traders and jewellery retailers.
“The diamond market has successfully overcome two of the gravest shocks in a row. The local industry crisis in 2019 and the subsequent global coronavirus pandemic have transformed the industry, making it much more transparent and open for discussions. After the transitional period of 2021, the time has come to start a new contract period. On the other hand, the market needs a new model of long-term agreements in rough diamond trade to help withstand external shocks. The key distinction of this new system is its division of contracts and goods depending on the clients’ business activity . We give special priority to creating added value at all stages of a diamond’s journey. The continuous open dialogue we have been having for recent years has allowed us to improve the understanding of our customers’ needs even further. Thanks to this, we are now able to tailor extremely unique specifications for each client, ensuring the most effective buyout. This approach has been approved by the regulatory body, so the January 2022 trading session will follow these new rules,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished