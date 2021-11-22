Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Secretive deal: Botswana says no to the unveiling of agreement details with Debswana
Debswana is a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government.
“The failure to avail the Debswana mining company’s terms of operation made it difficult to understand the responsibilities and obligations of the contracting parties,” Botswana auditor general Pulane Letebele was quoted by the Sunday Standard as saying.
She said that Debswana’s mining licences were provided to her office without terms and conditions of operation, whereas other diamond mining companies’ mining licences together with their terms and conditions of operation were availed.
“The mining agreement with Debswana was not availed to me as it was considered confidential,” she said.
“This was said to be the case for companies in partnership with the Government of Botswana…They further indicated that it was common practice for such agreements to be confidential and it should be noted that although the agreements were confidential, key terms of the agreements were publicised.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau in Luanda, Angola, Rough&Polished