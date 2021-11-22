Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
BlueRock Diamonds restarts mining at Kareevlei
The diamond company had temporarily suspended operations after South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) instructed it to do so.
BlueRock said last week that the shutdown was expected not to alter the guidance for the year ended 31 December 2021 of between 22,000 and 26,000 carats produced.
Meanwhile, the company said the commissioning of a new plant designed to increase production to one million tonnes per annum and carats produced to between 40,000 and 43,000 carats per annum is progressing well.
It said the crushing circuit and Line 1 are now fully operational and achieving design capacity.
The old plant was closed last week and the two pans, as planned, have been refurbished and fitted to Line 2, which will be fed ore this week ahead of the ramp-up to full production.
"We are confident that given the experience of commissioning Line 1, commissioning Line 2 should be relatively straightforward, which should enable us to fast track to full production,” said BlueRock executive chairman Mike Houston.
“Pleasingly, the mine had, prior to the short suspension of mining activities, been building up stocks of crushed ore and will resume doing so until early December when Line 2 is expected to be fully operational."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau in Luanda, Angola, Rough&Polished