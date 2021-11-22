Mountain Province Diamonds adds strategic claims to the Kennady North Project

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. provided an update for its 100%-held Kennady North Project.

Following staking in early 2020 that increased the Kennady North Project area by 35 percent, three additional claims have now been staked and filed with the government recorder for the Northwest Territories in Canada.

These new claims are important to Mountain Province Diamonds as they are to the east of significant clusters of kimberlite indicator minerals, as well as the previously identified MZ Kimberlite. Additionally, the three claims connect the Kennady North land package into one contiguous area which now includes 30 federal leases and 94 claims that total 107,373 hectares and completely surround the Gahcho Kué Mine.

Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With these claims now a part of our portfolio, we can act decisively as we ramp up our exploration activities with the intention of finding and creating new mines in this highly prospective area."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



