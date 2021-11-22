Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Court prohibits Indian company ‘Rudra Diam’ from using Sarine’s pirated software
According to Sarine Technologies, the Commercial Court in Surat, India has issued an injunction against Rudra Diam permanently prohibiting them from ever using “infringing/pirated versions of Sarine’s Advisor software/computer programme (any version thereof), in any manner whatsoever”. In addition, Rudra Diam is required to purchase valid and legal Advisor® workstations from Sarine instead of any pirated versions currently in use.
David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, “This is an important step in Sarine’s ongoing efforts to protect its valuable intellectual property. We are committed to enforcing Sarine’s rights and protecting its enormous investment against all attempts by other parties to produce and/or use infringing products. We intend to leverage this judicial result and follow through with similar lawsuits against other users of pirated/infringing software.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished