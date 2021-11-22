Court prohibits Indian company ‘Rudra Diam’ from using Sarine’s pirated software

Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of precision technology products and services for the evaluation, planning, processing, measurement, grading and trading of diamonds and gems, reports through a press release regarding the positive outcome of a lawsuit filed by Sarine against the diamond manufacturer Rudra Diam for infringement of Sarine’s copyrighted Advisor® diamond planning software.

According to Sarine Technologies, the Commercial Court in Surat, India has issued an injunction against Rudra Diam permanently prohibiting them from ever using “infringing/pirated versions of Sarine’s Advisor software/computer programme (any version thereof), in any manner whatsoever”. In addition, Rudra Diam is required to purchase valid and legal Advisor® workstations from Sarine instead of any pirated versions currently in use.

David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, “This is an important step in Sarine’s ongoing efforts to protect its valuable intellectual property. We are committed to enforcing Sarine’s rights and protecting its enormous investment against all attempts by other parties to produce and/or use infringing products. We intend to leverage this judicial result and follow through with similar lawsuits against other users of pirated/infringing software.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





