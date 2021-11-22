Glacier Lake eyes controlling stake in Stella Platinum, Greenstone Platinum

Glacier Lake Resources has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with African Thunder Platinum and Fanosi Holdings to acquire a controlling interest in Stella Platinum and Greenstone Platinum.

Stella and Greenstone control the prospecting rights for the Kalahari Platinum, a palladium-rich project located in Vryburg, North West South Africa.

The most recent mineral resource estimate on platinum, palladium and gold mineralisation, including a 3E (Platinum, Palladium, Gold) grade was published by Coffey Mining Consultants Limited in 2014 as part of an Independent Technical Report for African Thunder Platinum Limited.

The historical mineral estimate across the known deposits contained Measured and Indicated resources totalling 69.91 Mt grading at 1.48g/t 3E and Inferred Mineral resources of 56.68 Mt grading 1.62 g/t 3E.

“The company is not treating this historical estimate as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as a current mineral resource,” Glacier Lake said.

“While the company is not treating the historical estimate as current, it does believe the work conducted by Coffey Mining Consultants Limited is reliable and may be of assistance to readers.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau in Luanda, Angola, Rough&Polished





