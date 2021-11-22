Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Glacier Lake eyes controlling stake in Stella Platinum, Greenstone Platinum
Stella and Greenstone control the prospecting rights for the Kalahari Platinum, a palladium-rich project located in Vryburg, North West South Africa.
The most recent mineral resource estimate on platinum, palladium and gold mineralisation, including a 3E (Platinum, Palladium, Gold) grade was published by Coffey Mining Consultants Limited in 2014 as part of an Independent Technical Report for African Thunder Platinum Limited.
The historical mineral estimate across the known deposits contained Measured and Indicated resources totalling 69.91 Mt grading at 1.48g/t 3E and Inferred Mineral resources of 56.68 Mt grading 1.62 g/t 3E.
“The company is not treating this historical estimate as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as a current mineral resource,” Glacier Lake said.
“While the company is not treating the historical estimate as current, it does believe the work conducted by Coffey Mining Consultants Limited is reliable and may be of assistance to readers.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau in Luanda, Angola, Rough&Polished