Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Yesterday
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Zim nickel miner eyes Victoria Falls bourse listing
The Herald newspaper reports that the miner has asked shareholders to approve its plans to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).
Shareholders will vote on the resolution at an extraordinary general meeting on December 13.
The company’s board has already approved the move.
“VFEX avails the company an exchange control regime designed to attract international investors with the ease which they can deal in shares listed thereon as well as repatriate both their capital and earnings in US dollars,” it was quoted as saying.
“After migrating to the VFEX, BNC will have a potential source of capital that matches its needs better than what is available through ZSE listing.”
VFEX, which opened in October 2020, has attracted two listings.
Caledonia Mining, Zimbabwe’s second-largest gold producer by volume, is reportedly planning to list on the bourse.
Bindura Nickel produced about 5 300 t of nickel concentrate in the year through March.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau in Luanda, Angola, Rough&Polished