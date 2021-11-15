Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
DMCC and Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group host Israel Jewellers’ Association in Dubai
The visit is a testament to the growing relationship between Israel and the UAE and increasing trade opportunities in the jewellery and diamond sectors. During the two-day visit, the companies had the opportunity to display samples of their unique jewellery pieces and showcase some of the latest innovative technology shaping the sector.
The delegation was welcomed by Ilan Starosta Sztulman, Head of Mission at the Israeli consulate in Dubai, Amir Shani, Vice President of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group alongside many representatives from Dubai Exports, Dubai Customs, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and board members of DG&JG.
The visit follows DMCC’s successful Dubai Precious Metals Conference, which gathered more than 300 industry experts who discussed key trends and opportunities in the sector. In February 2022, two major industry events are set to take place in Dubai further solidifying the Emirate’s position as a leading hub for the jewellery and diamond trade – the Dubai Diamond Conference and the Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai.
