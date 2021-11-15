DMCC and Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group host Israel Jewellers’ Association in Dubai

DMCC and the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DG&JG) hosted a delegation of 14 jewellery companies from Israel in the Almas Conference Centre. A collaboration agreement between Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) and DMCC was also signed yesterday.

The visit is a testament to the growing relationship between Israel and the UAE and increasing trade opportunities in the jewellery and diamond sectors. During the two-day visit, the companies had the opportunity to display samples of their unique jewellery pieces and showcase some of the latest innovative technology shaping the sector.

The delegation was welcomed by Ilan Starosta Sztulman, Head of Mission at the Israeli consulate in Dubai, Amir Shani, Vice President of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group alongside many representatives from Dubai Exports, Dubai Customs, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and board members of DG&JG.

The visit follows DMCC’s successful Dubai Precious Metals Conference, which gathered more than 300 industry experts who discussed key trends and opportunities in the sector. In February 2022, two major industry events are set to take place in Dubai further solidifying the Emirate’s position as a leading hub for the jewellery and diamond trade – the Dubai Diamond Conference and the Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





