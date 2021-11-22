U.S. diamond prices jump up amid acute demand and lack of supply

Today News

According to Fairfield County Diamonds, diamond prices continue to rise. In September 2021, they grew by an average of 0.9% from August 2021. The average price per carat for all diamonds was $11,139.53, up from $11,039.49 a month prior.

The increase in diamond prices was driven by strong demand for jewelry in the U.S. and China set against limited supply as diamond mining and cutting remain low.

In the first quarter, global production of rough diamonds fell by 22% to 24 million carats due to mine suspension at the Canadian Ekati diamond mine, the closure of Australia’s Argyle mine, and the decrease in activity at other large mining companies.

American demand for jewelry remains strong this year. According to a report from Mastercard’s ‘Spending Pulse’, US jewelry sales in July 2021 were +82.6% higher than the same period in 2020 and +54.2% higher than those of July 2019.

The positive financial gains for global gem producers confirm the high demand for diamonds. Rough diamond sales from the world’s leading supplier in the jewelry industry, De Beers Group, amounted to $3.5B in 2021 and exceeded sales from 2020 ($2.8B). Sales of rough diamonds from the Russian diamond producer Alrosa, in the first half of 2021 amounted to 15.5 million carats, which is 65% higher than last year and 47% higher than Q1 of 2019.

The recovery of large supplies of cut diamonds from India should help limit the rise in prices for the product. An additional factor for prices lowering in the medium term is the gradual recovery of tourist activity, which will contribute to the shift of the population’s spending away from the jewelry sector and toward tourism and the entertainment industry, globaltrademag.com writes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



