Lucapa, partner find three new high-interest targets at Brooking

Lucapa Diamond and its partner, Leopold Diamond have identified three new high-interest primary source lamproite targets at the Brooking Diamond Project in Western Australia’s West Kimberley lamproite province.

This follows the conclusion of gravity and electromagnetic surveys.

It said the areas targeted in this campaign at Brooking were identified from satellite photo and airborne geophysics interpretation in areas where seven micro-and macro-diamonds and 72 chrome spinels were recovered by Lucapa in 2020 loam and stream sampling programme.

Two high-interest targets were identified in the Road West survey area.

“The coincident gravity lows and conductive highs signatures are typical of other lamproites previously discovered in the area,” said Lucapa.

“The signatures suggest the targets be up to 225 metres in diameter. In Cameron’s Bore survey area, a high-interest target has been identified from a linear electromagnetic signature of about 1,100 metres in length (dyke like) near where diamonds and indicator minerals were recovered in previous sampling programmes.”

Meanwhile, Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall said as the diamond market continues to rebound, the company is well-positioned to deliver strong value as it progresses its unique mix of exploration, mine development and niche high-end producing assets.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





