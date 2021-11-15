Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Diamcor delivers an additional 2,750 cts for sale
It said in a statement that these rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa will be tendered over the coming weeks, with additional rough diamonds recovered from the project during the balance of the quarter expected to be sold in December or held as stock on hand at the end of the quarter and tendered in January of 2022. The company sold 2,526.91 carats late last month.
This brings the total rough diamonds delivered for tender and sale to date in the quarter to about 5,276.91 carats.
Diamcor said it remains pleased with the rough diamond recoveries to date this quarter and with the continued progress on the increase in processing volumes from the phase one facility upgrades which were completed ahead of schedule at the end of the third quarter this year.
“Given the normal time frames between the delivery of rough diamonds and their tender and sale, we believe the positive impact of the recently completed phase one upgrades will continue to be realized over the coming weeks and quarters,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished