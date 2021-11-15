Diamcor delivers an additional 2,750 cts for sale

Diamcor Mining has delivered an additional 2,750 carats of rough diamonds for tender and sale in the current quarter ending December 31, 2021.

It said in a statement that these rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa will be tendered over the coming weeks, with additional rough diamonds recovered from the project during the balance of the quarter expected to be sold in December or held as stock on hand at the end of the quarter and tendered in January of 2022. The company sold 2,526.91 carats late last month.

This brings the total rough diamonds delivered for tender and sale to date in the quarter to about 5,276.91 carats.

Diamcor said it remains pleased with the rough diamond recoveries to date this quarter and with the continued progress on the increase in processing volumes from the phase one facility upgrades which were completed ahead of schedule at the end of the third quarter this year.

“Given the normal time frames between the delivery of rough diamonds and their tender and sale, we believe the positive impact of the recently completed phase one upgrades will continue to be realized over the coming weeks and quarters,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





