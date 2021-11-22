Exclusive
TAGS recent rough sales saw strong demand for cheaper range
The company experienced strong demand for the rough it presented especially the cheaper ranges in particular remained very strong.
TAGS presented their regular ranges on Southern African rough ranging from small to special stones. Goods on offer totalled close to 20,000 carats with a value in the region of $35m. The company saw manufacturers from India, Belgium, Israel and Russia during the 7 days and sales were made to 50 companies representing all the leading centres.
In total, around 90% of goods that were presented were sold with a few withdrawals in better quality goods of +2 carats. Prices achieved on lower quality ranges reflected strong demand.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished