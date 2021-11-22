TAGS recent rough sales saw strong demand for cheaper range

The Trans Atlantic Gems Sale (TAGS) event ran from 10th – 16th November in Dubai. The company welcomed about 140 companies to their latest event in the Dubai Diamond Exchange despite some factories in Surat extending their Diwali holiday closures for more than a week, says a press release from TAGS.

The company experienced strong demand for the rough it presented especially the cheaper ranges in particular remained very strong.

TAGS presented their regular ranges on Southern African rough ranging from small to special stones. Goods on offer totalled close to 20,000 carats with a value in the region of $35m. The company saw manufacturers from India, Belgium, Israel and Russia during the 7 days and sales were made to 50 companies representing all the leading centres.

In total, around 90% of goods that were presented were sold with a few withdrawals in better quality goods of +2 carats. Prices achieved on lower quality ranges reflected strong demand.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





