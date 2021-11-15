Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Yesterday
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
GSI achieved global accreditation as verifier of sustainability rated diamonds
"At GSI, we are committed to being a leader in sustainability standards for fine jewelry. As an industry, we must work together to ensure sustainable and responsible processes throughout the entire global supply chain," says Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI.
In its Gem Identification Verification Provider Accreditation document, SCS confirmed that GSI’s global laboratories meet the accreditation criteria as Gem Identification Facilities required for Origin Traceability Assurance under the SCS-007 Jewelry Sustainability Standard – Sustainability Rated Diamonds.
“Our accreditation of GSI independently affirms its technical competence and capacity to fulfill this vital traceability function in the diamond chain of custody from origin to consumer,” said Stanley Mathuram, SCS Global Services executive vice president.
Earlier this year, GSI announced its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through “GSI ‘s Path to a Positive Impact” initiative. The plan outlines how GSI will implement new procedures, policies, and programs to work towards fulfilling the goals set out by the U.N.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished