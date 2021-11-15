GSI achieved global accreditation as verifier of sustainability rated diamonds

Today News

Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, achieved SCS Global Gem Identification Verification Provider accreditation for its laboratories and offices around the world.

"At GSI, we are committed to being a leader in sustainability standards for fine jewelry. As an industry, we must work together to ensure sustainable and responsible processes throughout the entire global supply chain," says Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI.

In its Gem Identification Verification Provider Accreditation document, SCS confirmed that GSI’s global laboratories meet the accreditation criteria as Gem Identification Facilities required for Origin Traceability Assurance under the SCS-007 Jewelry Sustainability Standard – Sustainability Rated Diamonds.

“Our accreditation of GSI independently affirms its technical competence and capacity to fulfill this vital traceability function in the diamond chain of custody from origin to consumer,” said Stanley Mathuram, SCS Global Services executive vice president.

Earlier this year, GSI announced its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through “GSI ‘s Path to a Positive Impact” initiative. The plan outlines how GSI will implement new procedures, policies, and programs to work towards fulfilling the goals set out by the U.N.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



