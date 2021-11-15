Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Selikhov Diamonds showcased pinks at the Bahrain show
Image credit: Selikhov Diamonds
Selikhov Diamonds participated in many of the world's closed diamond auctions this year, where the company purchased about 50 large pink diamonds (over 17 carats) and small stones (40 carats), including 40 pink diamonds totally weighing more than 12 carats at auctions held by ALROSA in Israel and the USA. Such stones are often purchased by large jewelry houses, but in recent years there has been an increased demand for unique diamonds as investments from collectors. The company specially launched the ALROSA Diamond Exclusive program for such investors as for example Larry West from the United States (who bought a 6.21-carat pink diamond from ALROSA) and private banking clients and held another online auction of exclusive diamonds in October.
According to experts, pink diamonds and their shades are the leaders in terms of value growth. Over the past 15 years, they have risen in price by 12.5 times. Perhaps this unprecedented growth is related to the closure of the Argyle diamond field. During the same time, blue diamonds have risen by 2.2 times, while yellow diamonds of the most vivid color have risen in price by 75%.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished