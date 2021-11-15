Selikhov Diamonds showcased pinks at the Bahrain show

Image credit: Selikhov Diamonds

Selikhov Diamonds presented a new jewelry collection with unique pink diamonds at the current Jewellery Arabia exhibition in Bahrain. The collection includes rings with Fancy Pink diamonds and a rare Fancy Intense Pink diamond, as well as the Sakura ring with a rare bright red spinel (46.31 carats), the Temptation ring with a green diamond (18.01 carats) awarded at the international competition "Russian diamond line" - 2020 and еру Lotus ring with a rare emerald (6.58 carats).Selikhov Diamonds participated in many of the world's closed diamond auctions this year, where the company purchased about 50 large pink diamonds (over 17 carats) and small stones (40 carats), including 40 pink diamonds totally weighing more than 12 carats at auctions held by ALROSA in Israel and the USA. Such stones are often purchased by large jewelry houses, but in recent years there has been an increased demand for unique diamonds as investments from collectors. The company specially launched the ALROSA Diamond Exclusive program for such investors as for example Larry West from the United States (who bought a 6.21-carat pink diamond from ALROSA) and private banking clients and held another online auction of exclusive diamonds in October.According to experts, pink diamonds and their shades are the leaders in terms of value growth. Over the past 15 years, they have risen in price by 12.5 times. Perhaps this unprecedented growth is related to the closure of the Argyle diamond field. During the same time, blue diamonds have risen by 2.2 times, while yellow diamonds of the most vivid color have risen in price by 75%.