Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Kimberley Process plenary sums up results
The KP session created subgroups on KP certificates digitalization - which was a priority of the Russian chairmanship - under the working group of diamond experts in the KP framework. In the future, an electronic exchange is planned to be established with all EAEU member states within the framework of common supranational legislation and harmonization of internal regulatory mechanisms, including with India and the UAE, key trading partners for the Russian diamond industry.
Another priority of the Russian chairmanship was the entry of new members into the KP: a decision was made to admit the State of Qatar, the Republic of Mozambique and the Kyrgyz Republic (the only EAEU member country, which has not yet been represented in the KP), into the KP. The Ministry of Finance of Russia plans to initiate the creation in 2022 of a single EAEU delegation to strengthen the position of the Union member states in the KP. It was also decided to conduct a KP review mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2022, the only KP member country from which the export of rough natural diamonds is restricted.
The session also adopted the Declaration “On the Principles for Responsible Sourcing of Rough Natural Diamonds” (“Frame 7”), developed by Russia together with Botswana, the chairman of the KP in 2022, which accounts for more than 55% of world diamond production. The document contains seven principles: support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, protection of human rights, labor rights and the environment, industry self-regulation standards and others.
As a result of Russia's chairmanship of the KP, a number of initiatives were also implemented that contribute to the strengthening of the KP, and a technical guide was prepared to promote the ASSURE program as a best practice for dividing the markets for natural and synthetic diamonds.
The results achieved will make it possible to adequately present Russia's achievements at the UN General Assembly and will be reflected in its resolution "The role of diamonds in fueling conflicts", which is scheduled to be adopted in 2022.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished