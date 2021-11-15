The fourth edition of Jewelry Winter will be held at the Ilgiz F Gallery in Moscow

The traditional jewelry exhibition "Jewelry Winter" will be held on November 25 - December 3 at the Ilgiz F Gallery in Moscow where leading jewelry designers who have been given complete freedom to create will show their present-day works.

“We see a tendency towards creativity and rethinking, towards retransmission of our feelings and vision of the world. Jewelers-designers put deep ideas into products, share their experiences, perpetuate their emotions,” says Dina Nasyrova, director of the Ilgiz F Gallery.

The brands EPIC, Vertigo, Stuki v Ruki, Amarin Jewelry, OXIOMA, DOGUMA, Anthelii, Attale Jewelry, and InterGems, Julia Lifits, Nataly Afanasie, Evgeny Danilov, Olga Moskvina Jewelry, Yulia Shelest Design, the Vdoh Novenie atelier, as well as jewelers Alexey Zubov and Alexander Melnikov will present their precious achievements.

The organizers of Jewelry Winter are confident that the exhibition will define the main trends in jewelry design, the most popular materials and in general the vector of the industry development in the next year, 2022.

The exhibition will be held at the Art Residence housing estate in Moscow located in Leningradsky Prospect, 10-12.

Entrance to the exhibition is free, but to ensure safety visitors are invited to order a pass by calling +79639931575.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished



