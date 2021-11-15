Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
The fourth edition of Jewelry Winter will be held at the Ilgiz F Gallery in Moscow
“We see a tendency towards creativity and rethinking, towards retransmission of our feelings and vision of the world. Jewelers-designers put deep ideas into products, share their experiences, perpetuate their emotions,” says Dina Nasyrova, director of the Ilgiz F Gallery.
The brands EPIC, Vertigo, Stuki v Ruki, Amarin Jewelry, OXIOMA, DOGUMA, Anthelii, Attale Jewelry, and InterGems, Julia Lifits, Nataly Afanasie, Evgeny Danilov, Olga Moskvina Jewelry, Yulia Shelest Design, the Vdoh Novenie atelier, as well as jewelers Alexey Zubov and Alexander Melnikov will present their precious achievements.
The organizers of Jewelry Winter are confident that the exhibition will define the main trends in jewelry design, the most popular materials and in general the vector of the industry development in the next year, 2022.
The exhibition will be held at the Art Residence housing estate in Moscow located in Leningradsky Prospect, 10-12.
Entrance to the exhibition is free, but to ensure safety visitors are invited to order a pass by calling +79639931575.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished