Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
DMCC’s Dubai Precious Metal Conference held sucessfully
Held under the theme of ‘Disruption in the precious metals industry – technology, regulation and sustainability, the conference welcomed over 300 industry experts and professionals from leading world organisations.
His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy delivered the opening ceremony and said: “Under the wise direction of our nation’s leaders, the UAE has established itself as a leading global destination and competitive trade hub which connects the East and West. The country’s efforts have led to the creation of many new national policies, particularly the issuance of a federal policy for the gold sector last year to ensure the highest levels of governance and practices in gold trade.”
His Excellency Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade stated: “I am extremely honoured to announce the UAE Good Delivery at the ninth edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference, which is set to establish nationwide standards based on international best practice within the UAE’s thriving gold sector. The UAE Good Delivery will certainly increase our global standing and strengthen our reputation as a world hub for gold trade.”
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC said: “With this year’s edition of the DPMC being heavily oversubscribed, it is clear that Dubai remains the centre of the global gold industry. The stage has been set for the blockchain-enabled future of the gold industry as we tackle issues such as hand carried gold and the removal of mercury from the gold mining process.”
Across three interactive panel discussions, the 2021 edition of the DPMC shed light on how technology such as blockchain is expected to impact the precious metals sector, the ever-changing global regulatory landscape, and how ESG impacts the bottom line of the industry.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished