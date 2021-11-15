DMCC’s Dubai Precious Metal Conference held sucessfully

The DMCC successfully held the ninth edition of its annual industry-leading Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) on 18 November 2021 at the Almas Conference Centre, says a press release from DMCC.

Held under the theme of ‘Disruption in the precious metals industry – technology, regulation and sustainability, the conference welcomed over 300 industry experts and professionals from leading world organisations.

His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy delivered the opening ceremony and said: “Under the wise direction of our nation’s leaders, the UAE has established itself as a leading global destination and competitive trade hub which connects the East and West. The country’s efforts have led to the creation of many new national policies, particularly the issuance of a federal policy for the gold sector last year to ensure the highest levels of governance and practices in gold trade.”

His Excellency Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade stated: “I am extremely honoured to announce the UAE Good Delivery at the ninth edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference, which is set to establish nationwide standards based on international best practice within the UAE’s thriving gold sector. The UAE Good Delivery will certainly increase our global standing and strengthen our reputation as a world hub for gold trade.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC said: “With this year’s edition of the DPMC being heavily oversubscribed, it is clear that Dubai remains the centre of the global gold industry. The stage has been set for the blockchain-enabled future of the gold industry as we tackle issues such as hand carried gold and the removal of mercury from the gold mining process.”

Across three interactive panel discussions, the 2021 edition of the DPMC shed light on how technology such as blockchain is expected to impact the precious metals sector, the ever-changing global regulatory landscape, and how ESG impacts the bottom line of the industry.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





