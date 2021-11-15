Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
Rio Tinto becomes sole owner of Diavik Diamond Mine
Rio Tinto has announced that a transaction has been completed for Rio Tinto’s acquisition of the 40 per cent share held by Dominion Diamond Mines in Diavik, following the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta’s approval.
With production at Diavik expected to end in 2025, its high-end, predominantly white gem-quality diamonds with Canadian provenance continue to be in strong demand in all established and emerging consumer markets.
Rio Tinto Minerals Chief Executive Sinead Kaufman said: “Diavik will now move forward with certainty to continue supplying customers with high quality, responsibly sourced Canadian diamonds and making a significant contribution to the Northwest Territories of Canada and local communities. As owner and operator, Rio Tinto is committed to delivering Diavik’s eventual closure safely and responsibly, to leave a positive legacy in consultation with our community and government partners.”
The transaction comes after a 19-month process triggered in April 2020 by Dominion Diamond Mines ULC filing for insolvency protection under the Canadian Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
Under the terms of the transaction, Rio Tinto has acquired all remaining Diavik assets held by Dominion, including unsold Diavik production and cash collateral held as security for Diavik’s future closure costs. In return, Rio Tinto has released Dominion and its lenders from all outstanding liabilities and obligations to fund the operations or closure of the joint venture.
Rio Tinto has operated Diavik since production commenced in 2003. Located approximately 300 km northeast of Yellowknife, the mine employs over 1,100 employees, of which 17 per cent are Northern Indigenous people. In 2020, it produced 6.2 million carats of rough diamonds.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished