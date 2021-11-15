Exclusive
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Tharisa extends open-pit production to 2041
It said the open-pit chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) mine will be extended by seven years to 2041.
"This development further cements the reputation of the Tharisa mine as a world-class, long-life asset that underpins our business and will continue to provide a sustainable, low-cost platform for over 50 years,” said the company chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis.
"…the ability to extend the open-pit at the Tharisa Mine also allows us to take further advantage of this unique asset and provides the platform for our growth strategy.”
The open-pit tonnage at the mine has increased by 30% to 94.20-million tonnes, with total open-pit and underground mineral reserves of 113.1-million tonnes at PGM grades of 1.09 g/t and chrome grades of 18.6%.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished