Tharisa extends open-pit production to 2041

Tharisa Minerals has extended the open pit Life of Mine (LOM) at its flagship Tharisa Mine in South Africa's North West province, following an annual review of its Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve statement.

It said the open-pit chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) mine will be extended by seven years to 2041.

"This development further cements the reputation of the Tharisa mine as a world-class, long-life asset that underpins our business and will continue to provide a sustainable, low-cost platform for over 50 years,” said the company chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis.

"…the ability to extend the open-pit at the Tharisa Mine also allows us to take further advantage of this unique asset and provides the platform for our growth strategy.”

The open-pit tonnage at the mine has increased by 30% to 94.20-million tonnes, with total open-pit and underground mineral reserves of 113.1-million tonnes at PGM grades of 1.09 g/t and chrome grades of 18.6%.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





