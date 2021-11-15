GIA board meets to set priorities; welcomes new governors

The GIA (Gemological Institute of America) Board of Governors held their first in-person meeting in two years, Nov. 5 – 8, in Carlsbad, California, and reviewed the Institute’s strategic plans and priorities to ensure GIA will continue to advance its consumer protection mission, according to a press release from the Institute.

The board also welcomed two new Governors – Dave Bindra, vice president of operations and head of acquisitions at B&B Fine Gems, and Marcus ter Haar, an experienced diamond industry executive. Lisa Locklear, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, was named Chair-Elect, succeeding Dione D. Kenyon, previous president and CEO of The Jewelers Board of Trade.

Dave Bindra is vice president of operations and head of acquisitions at B&B Fine Gems. He is a colored gemstone specialist with experience in sourcing, cutting and recutting fine and rare colored gemstones. Bindra is a graduate of the University of Southern California, and received his GIA Graduate Gemologist diploma in 2007.

Marcus ter Haar is an experienced diamond industry executive, well-versed in sectors across the value chain. Previously the managing director of the Okavango Diamond Company, he has extensive knowledge of governance. He serves on a selection of private sector and not for profit boards, including the international luxury-tourism company Wilderness Holdings, Diamonds Do Good and the Lady Khama Charitable Trust.

The board also bid farewell to Governor Amit Dhamani, CEO and managing director of Dhamani Jewels Group, who completed his nine-year term.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





