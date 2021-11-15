Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
Antwerp Diamond community donated to Belgian Red Cross
The collected funds are going entirely to the victims of the disaster through various projects, led by the Belgian Red Cross.
Melissa Smet, an organizing member of the Young Diamantaires, is very pleased with the result of the campaign: “Not only large diamond companies but also young entrepreneurs and individuals made a donation, which shows the flood disaster really affected the entire diamond community. With this initiative, the Antwerp diamond community wants to show all those affected by the disaster are in our thoughts”, she concluded.
The handover of the cheque took place in the former hospital of Montegnée in the province of Liège, where the Belgian Red Cross opened a shelter with room for 200 homeless victims, including families with children, who can stay there during the cold fall and winter months, thediamondloupe.com writes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished