Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
Tietto secures $140 mln to develop Côte d’Ivoire gold project
Company managing director Caigen Wang said securing the financing with Taurus Mining Finance Fund will provide project certainty for shareholders.
“Our experienced project build team has been advancing early works and is now confident the debt funding will be in place as we proceed onto major works needed to develop Abujar into West Africa’s next gold mine,” he said.
The funding comes within six weeks of delivering the Abujar definitive feasibility study, which demonstrated robust financial results for the project and estimated first-year gold production of 260,000 ounces, with 1.2 million ounces anticipated in the first six years of mining.
The five-year loan will be underwritten by Taurus Mining Finance Fund, a resources fund manager with a long history of investing in the West African gold sector.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished