Petra lines up first tender of Williamson goods post restart of operations

Petra Diamonds is set to conduct the first tender of rough diamonds from its Williamson mine in Tanzania, post the restart of operations.

The tender, it said, will take place in Antwerp from 19 to 26 November 2021.

A parcel of about 26,000 carats is available for sale and includes a 32.32 carat pink stone of exceptional colour and clarity.

The Williamson mine was placed on care and maintenance in April 2020 to preserve its liquidity, at a time when diamond pricing was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mine operations were restarted in the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2022.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





