First Element to work with GIA Diamond origin program

Today News

First Element announces it will cooperate with GIA Antwerp, submitting rough diamonds to the GIA Diamond Origin Program, a traceability program to scientifically match a polished natural diamond to its original rough stone, confirming the country of origin information.

After successfully matching, GIA issues a grading report recording the cut gem’s country of origin as well as any additional information on the positive impact of the natural diamond industry on local communities and the diamond’s transformation process as the stone’s travels through the value chain from mine to jewelry.

First Element will offer successful buyers at their tenders to have the rough stones included in the program, thediamondloupe.com writes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



