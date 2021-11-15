Marange villager shot, seriously injured near diamond mine

An unarmed Marange villager was allegedly shot and seriously injured near a diamond mine in the Eastern part of Zimbabwe.

Centre for Natural Resources Governance Farai Maguwu said in a tweet on Monday that the man who was recovering at Mutambara Hospital was carrying firewood when he was shot at.

It was not clear who shot him.

However, private guards providing security at diamond mines in Marange were previously accused of shooting at illegal miners.

“He is a resident of Marange. Why use live ammunition on unarmed civilians?” he questioned.

“Why treating Marange villagers as criminals? …You want to market the same diamonds in Antwerp as symbols of Love?”

The State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company and Anjin are currently mining in Marange.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





