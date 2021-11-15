BlueRock halts operations at SA mine after a safety breach notice

Today News

AIM-listed diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds has temporarily suspended operations at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa after a safety breach notice.

This follows the recent visit to Kareevlei by South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), which later issued the notice in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.

“Accordingly, operations at the mine have been stopped pending resolution of the issues identified by the DMRE,” the diamond junior said.

“The DMRE has visited the operation regularly, including during the company's current expansion project, with no previous suggestion of this outcome.”

It said management is working closely with the DMRE to resolve the issues raised and hopes to restart processing soon.

BlueRock said the shutdown is not currently expected to alter the guidance for the year ended 31 December 2021 of between 22,000 and 26,000 carats produced.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





