Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
BlueRock halts operations at SA mine after a safety breach notice
This follows the recent visit to Kareevlei by South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), which later issued the notice in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
“Accordingly, operations at the mine have been stopped pending resolution of the issues identified by the DMRE,” the diamond junior said.
“The DMRE has visited the operation regularly, including during the company's current expansion project, with no previous suggestion of this outcome.”
It said management is working closely with the DMRE to resolve the issues raised and hopes to restart processing soon.
BlueRock said the shutdown is not currently expected to alter the guidance for the year ended 31 December 2021 of between 22,000 and 26,000 carats produced.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished