CIBJO releases Ethics Commission Special Report on handling consumer data

With the 2021 Virtual CIBJO Congress in its second week, the tenth and last of this year’s CIBJO Special Reports has been released, says a press release from CIBJO.

The report looks at the growing challenge of collecting, securing and handling big data, and especially personal data harvested both online and offline from jewellery consumers.

The report is released ahead of the joint session, of the Ethics Commission, CIBJO’s Marketing & Education Commission and CIBJO’s Technology Committee, which will consider the issues covered in the report entitled “Dealing with personal data in the digital and online jewellery trading environment.”

The need for data in the jewellery industry is growing as companies shift more of their activities online and employ targeted marketing software and social media to reach consumers. But with the proliferation of data collection, there is a concurrent increase in laws and regulations worldwide to address the corresponding risks.

“While the legal landscape related to data use and protection is rapidly changing, all businesses should be cognisant of the relevant laws and regulations in all jurisdictions where they have physical and digital ties,” the report states.

The report provides a perspective of developing legal and regulatory frameworks being constructed in various countries, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, and concludes with five specific recommendations for the jewellery sector, designed to minimise the dangers of misusing or mishandling customer and employee personal data.



