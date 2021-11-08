Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Yesterday
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
“Clean Norilsk” may complement “Clean Arctic”
The idea of the “Clean Arctic” project aimed at creating a unified program for cleaning up the Arctic territories belongs to Dmitry Lobusov, the captain of the “50 Let Pobedy” icebreaker, and Gennady Antokhin, icebreaker captain and Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation. The initiative was supported by the Public Chamber of Russia, the All-Russian public organization "Green Patrol" and the All-Russian Popular Front.
In April 2021, Norilsk Nickel launched a large-scale program called “Clean Norilsk.” More than 40 billion rubles have been allocated for the sanitary cleaning of industrial zones. In the short northern spring-summer season, almost 1 million square meters of land have been cleared of rubbish in the Norilsk Industrial Region (NIR). For the big cleaning, the company purchased 121 units of equipment, of which 110 have already arrived at Norilsk. According to Andrey Grachev, "87 dilapidated buildings have been dismantled." As a result of the work done, 247,000 tons of construction waste and 37,000 tons of scrap metal were collected and removed.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished