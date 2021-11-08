“Clean Norilsk” may complement “Clean Arctic”

Today News

Norilsk Nickel's program “Clean Norilsk” can be integrated into the public project “Clean Arctic”. This proposal was made at a meeting of the Public Chamber of Russia by Andrey Grachev, the company’s Vice President. “If the organizers agree, the project developed by our company, “Clean Norilsk” is ready to join the federal project “Clean Arctic,” he said. According to the top manager of Norilsk Nickel, “the projects are united both in their goal-setting and in the logic of their actions. And there will be a double effect from coordinated actions.”

The idea of the “Clean Arctic” project aimed at creating a unified program for cleaning up the Arctic territories belongs to Dmitry Lobusov, the captain of the “50 Let Pobedy” icebreaker, and Gennady Antokhin, icebreaker captain and Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation. The initiative was supported by the Public Chamber of Russia, the All-Russian public organization "Green Patrol" and the All-Russian Popular Front.

In April 2021, Norilsk Nickel launched a large-scale program called “Clean Norilsk.” More than 40 billion rubles have been allocated for the sanitary cleaning of industrial zones. In the short northern spring-summer season, almost 1 million square meters of land have been cleared of rubbish in the Norilsk Industrial Region (NIR). For the big cleaning, the company purchased 121 units of equipment, of which 110 have already arrived at Norilsk. According to Andrey Grachev, "87 dilapidated buildings have been dismantled." As a result of the work done, 247,000 tons of construction waste and 37,000 tons of scrap metal were collected and removed.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





