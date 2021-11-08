Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
FURA Gems debuts auction of rare-colour Australian sapphires from Nov 15 to 23
The auction will see FURA exhibit a mammoth volume of over 900,000 carats of natural sapphire roughs in rare colours of exotic blue, teal, yellow, green and multi-hued ‘parti’ for a select group of buyers. Over 50 clients from Bangkok, Australia, Canada, and India will participate in the inaugural sapphire auction.
Image credit: FURA Gems
Dev Shetty, Founder & CEO, FURA Gems, said, “Sapphires have been extremely popular with erstwhile and modern-day royalty. We recognize the rich legacy and timeless appeal of these exotic gems. Australian sapphires are the unsung heroes of the global gemstone industry. Discovered in Queensland a century and a half ago, sapphires have since been unearthed by Australian miners in a rainbow of colours that buyers around the world rarely get to see. Exploring the enormous range of Australian sapphires has been a journey of discovery for FURA Gems.”
“The auction in Bangkok will be historic as the market will get a first look at our graded, unheated and versatile range of coloured sapphires in blue, green, yellow, teal and particulars. We are bringing in rare colours in quantity. It presents a unique opportunity for the industry to explore different colours in sapphires on one single platform,” says Shetty.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished