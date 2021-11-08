FURA Gems debuts auction of rare-colour Australian sapphires from Nov 15 to 23

Image credit: FURA Gems

FURA Gems unveils unique rare-coloured sapphires from Australia in its first-ever global between November 15 and 23 at Silom19 Building in Bangkok.The auction will see FURA exhibit a mammoth volume of over 900,000 carats of natural sapphire roughs in rare colours of exotic blue, teal, yellow, green and multi-hued ‘parti’ for a select group of buyers. Over 50 clients from Bangkok, Australia, Canada, and India will participate in the inaugural sapphire auction.Dev Shetty, Founder & CEO, FURA Gems, said, “Sapphires have been extremely popular with erstwhile and modern-day royalty. We recognize the rich legacy and timeless appeal of these exotic gems. Australian sapphires are the unsung heroes of the global gemstone industry. Discovered in Queensland a century and a half ago, sapphires have since been unearthed by Australian miners in a rainbow of colours that buyers around the world rarely get to see. Exploring the enormous range of Australian sapphires has been a journey of discovery for FURA Gems.”“The auction in Bangkok will be historic as the market will get a first look at our graded, unheated and versatile range of coloured sapphires in blue, green, yellow, teal and particulars. We are bringing in rare colours in quantity. It presents a unique opportunity for the industry to explore different colours in sapphires on one single platform,” says Shetty.