Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Yesterday
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
Higher diamond earnings to improve Namibia fiscal position – report
PSG Namibia’s research analyst Shelly Louw said demand for diamond jewellery had been robust this year due to strong consumer sentiment in the US and China.
Namibia’s diamond output rose by about 65% to 400 000 carats in the third quarter of the year when compared to the 2020 third-quarter output.
The weaker output in the comparative period last year was mainly due to the suspension of a diamond mining vessel of Debmarine Namibia in response to lower diamond demand.
Meanwhile, Louw said the outlook for diamonds in the remainder of 2021 and 2022 is mixed as it is anticipated that the Chinese consumption will slow down while the US and Indian consumption will remain stable.
“China has lost some economic momentum going into 2022 due to a downturn in the residential real estate market, the impact of repeated COVID-19 outbreaks, and production cuts related to climate change targets,” she said.
“Meanwhile, India’s government has continued to reopen its economy since the Delta surge started to dissipate towards the end of the second quarter which had boosted consumption, but Indian consumers are still taking some caution due to the relatively low proportion of the fully vaccinated,” commented Louw adding that “US consumer spending, on the other hand, is expected to be buoyant on the back of an improving health situation, reinvigorated demand for services, and stronger hiring.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished