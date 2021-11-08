Fabergé to double UK retail presence

Russian-founded jewellery house Fabergé has revealed that it has renewed interest in the UK market after “fantastic results” in the country in recent weeks.

The company told that it plans to up its number of UK retail points of sale from 10 to 22 in the coming six to eight months.

Fabergé managing director Antony Lindsay believes that the UK market has far more potential than he had previously realised.

“Needless to say, if I could turn back time, I certainly would have put more focus into the UK market sooner… We currently have 10 points of sale in the UK and we’ve entered into agreements over the last four weeks to expand this number to 22 doors within the next 6-8 months,” he told Professional Jeweller.

The first signs of Fabergé’s UK expansion have already been seen in its new deal with retailer Laings.

The brand is now stocked in the retailer’s Edinburgh and Cardiff stores, as well as online.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



