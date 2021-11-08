Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
Fabergé to double UK retail presence
The company told that it plans to up its number of UK retail points of sale from 10 to 22 in the coming six to eight months.
Fabergé managing director Antony Lindsay believes that the UK market has far more potential than he had previously realised.
“Needless to say, if I could turn back time, I certainly would have put more focus into the UK market sooner… We currently have 10 points of sale in the UK and we’ve entered into agreements over the last four weeks to expand this number to 22 doors within the next 6-8 months,” he told Professional Jeweller.
The first signs of Fabergé’s UK expansion have already been seen in its new deal with retailer Laings.
The brand is now stocked in the retailer’s Edinburgh and Cardiff stores, as well as online.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished