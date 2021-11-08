Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Yesterday
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
Zim diamond miners call for lower royalties
It was not clear what rate the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe wants.
The Independent newspaper quoted the chamber as saying in its State of the Mining Industry report for 2021 that Harare should act to avoid the suffocation of the sector.
“Diamond producer respondents indicated that the royalty for diamonds at 10% is still one of the highest in the world and is undermining the viability of diamond producers,” said the Chamber of Mines.
“They are expecting the government to review the royalty downwards in line with best practices.”
The call comes despite finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s announcement late last year that the Treasury had lowered royalties for diamond mining from 15% to 10% of gross revenue, to reduce the cost of mining deep-lying conglomerate deposits.
Botswana, the leading diamond producer in Africa, also receives 10% royalty on its diamonds.
Diamonds are expected to contribute $1 billion annually to the Zimbabwean economy from 2023.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished