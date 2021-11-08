Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
SODIAM to conduct rough diamond sale in Luanda
Viewings are scheduled to take place between 15 and 29 November 2021 while bid submission will end on 30 November 2021.
The total estimated value of the tender is more than $20 million and the sale will include six exceptional single stones from the Lulo production and several baskets of single stones from the Catoca production.
“All participants will be required to present a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 to enter the SODIAM building and to show evidence of a negative PCR test completed max 72 hours before entry to Angola,” said SODIAM.
SODIAM's marketed assortments originate from twelve kimberlite and alluvial productions and cover the full spectrum of qualities in terms of sizes, models, purities, and colors.
Angola exported over 7,7 million rough carats worth $1,013 billion in 2020 corresponding or an average price of $130.90 per carat.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished