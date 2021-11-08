SODIAM to conduct rough diamond sale in Luanda

The Angolan national diamond trading company, SODIAM is set to conduct a rough diamond tender in Luanda, Angola.

Viewings are scheduled to take place between 15 and 29 November 2021 while bid submission will end on 30 November 2021.

The total estimated value of the tender is more than $20 million and the sale will include six exceptional single stones from the Lulo production and several baskets of single stones from the Catoca production.

“All participants will be required to present a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 to enter the SODIAM building and to show evidence of a negative PCR test completed max 72 hours before entry to Angola,” said SODIAM.

SODIAM's marketed assortments originate from twelve kimberlite and alluvial productions and cover the full spectrum of qualities in terms of sizes, models, purities, and colors.

Angola exported over 7,7 million rough carats worth $1,013 billion in 2020 corresponding or an average price of $130.90 per carat.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





