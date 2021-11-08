Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Yesterday
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
Gold Fields boosts Q3 output
The South Africa-based miner, which has mines in Africa, Australia, and Latin America, produced 606,000 ounces of gold in the quarter at an average all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1,016 per ounce (AISC is a metric used by gold miners to measure the overall cost of producing gold).
The company said costs jumped mainly due to high capital expenditure in Chile, where it is developing a gold mine, coupled with stronger local currency exchange rates in Australia and South Africa.
Gold Fields said it is still on track to meet its cost and production guidance with its AISC projected to be between $1,020 per ounce and $1,060 per ounce.
The company’s gold production guidance for the full year is still 2.3 million ounces to 2.35 million ounces of gold.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished