PGMs, gold drag SA mining production down in Sept – report

Today News

South Africa’s mining production eased 3.4% year-on-year in September as coal, platinum-group metals (PGMs) and gold were the largest negative contributors.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly that seasonally adjusted mining production dropped by 3.7% in September compared with the previous month.

However, manganese ore contributed 1.2 percentage points or 14.2%, making it a major positive contributor for the month.

Seasonally adjusted mining production also dropped by 0.6% in the third quarter when compared with the second quarter.

Meanwhile, mineral sales, at current prices, rose marginally by 1.1% year-on-year during the period under review.

The largest positive contributors were coal and PGMs at 25.5% and 6.7%, respectively, while significant negative contributors were manganese ore, which dropped -28.4% (contributing -2.1 percentage points) and gold -18% (contributing -1.8 percentage points) were.

StatsSA said seasonally adjusted mineral sales at current prices decreased by 24.6% in September, compared with August.

The seasonally adjusted value of mineral sales at current prices was 8.9% lower for the third quarter, compared with the second quarter.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





