Mountain Province announces Q3 results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter ("Q3 2021").

According to the company, 1,562,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 1.88 carats per tonne, a 13% decrease compared to the 1,795,000 carats recovered at 2.19 carats per tonne of Q3 2020.

Revenue from 1,027,000 carats sold at $94.2 million (US$74.1 million) at an average realised value of $92 per carat (US$72) compared to $47.3 million from 956,000 carats sold in Q3 2020 (US$35.3 million) at an average realized value of $50 per carat (US$37).

The third-quarter revenue of 2021 represents the second-highest quarterly revenue in the company's history.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



