Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Russia launches digitalization of Kimberley Process certificates
Russia and Belgium signed a memorandum of understanding on the electronic exchange of information regarding KP certificates.
The signing was attended by representatives of the Federal Customs Service of Russia and the Federal Economic Service of Belgium.
This Memorandum is intended to accelerate the turnover of diamond products between business partners of Russia and the EU countries – by way of prompt delivery of statistical data on the diamond import and export, as well as by way of automated data processing. The global transition to digital exchange of certificates has been declared as one of the priorities of the Russian KP chairmanship this year.
At the end of last year, Russia’s diamond exports to Belgium accounted for more than 51% of the total volume of exported stones, while the diamond trading center in Antwerp accounts for more than 95% of the European Union's import and export operations. Within the Kimberley Process, it is represented by a single delegation.
Alexey Moiseev, Chairman of the KP and Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation said that given the comparable IT infrastructure and legislation within the EAEU, the Ministry of Finance of Russia plans to scale the project across the entire Union: “In 2021, Russia also initiated a dialogue on the launch of similar digitalization projects with other key trading partners within the KP - India and the UAE. It is planned that their practical implementation will begin next year."
Russia also conducted pilot exchanges of information on KP certificates with the Republic of Belarus this year - thanks to established trade relations, harmonized legislation, and the participation of Belarus in the EAEU and in the KP. Due to the absence of a customs border between the countries, the project is being implemented on the basis of the infrastructure of the Gokhran of Russia and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus.
“The transition to digital exchange of KP certificates, which are now being issued on paper, will simplify and speed up the procedures for issuing them,” noted Alexey Moiseev. “In addition, digital documents are a guarantee of the legitimacy of each shipment of diamonds. Russia has always been in favor of promoting the principles of openness in the global diamond trade."
At the plenary session of the KP Russia presented the first pilot projects of digital data exchange with key trading partners in the diamond industry, the press release of the event says.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished