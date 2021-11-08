Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Helene Fortunoff, retail jewelry innovator passes away at 88
“I was fortunate to serve with Helene on the GIA Board of Governors during her time as Chair of the Board,” said Dione Kenyon, Chair of the GIA Board of Governors, according to a press statement released by GIA. “Her experience, wisdom and deep devotion to our industry were crucial to guiding GIA at that time, and she made an invaluable contribution to advancing GIA’s consumer protection mission.”
GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques added, “Helene’s legacy will live on, embodied in the memories of many throughout the global gem and jewelry industry who knew and admired her visionary leadership.”
Jacques continued, “Helene’s business acumen, taste and talent made her a nationally recognized leader in the industry, well beyond the geographic footprint of the Fortunoff retail stores in and around New York City. Those same qualities and her pioneering spirit opened opportunities for generations of women, including me, to bring their diverse voices, talents, passion and leadership to the global gem and jewelry industry.”
Mrs. Fortunoff joined the GIA Board of Governors in 1998 and served as Chair from 2005 until her retirement in 2008. She was also a GIA graduate, having taken classes in the 1960s in diamond evaluation and appraisal taught by GIA leaders Eunice Miles, Robert Crowningshield and Bert Krashes.
The GIA Board of Governors in an undated photo with Chair Helene Fortunoff (bottom row, center). Top row, standing: William Cottingham, Ralph Destino, Glenn Nord, Nancy Brewer, Roland Naftule. Second row seated: George Rossman, Matt Stuller, Richard T. Liddicoat. Third row seated: Susan Jacques, Anna Martin, Michael Kazanjian. Front row, seated: Sheldon Kwiat, Eli Haas, Helene Fortunoff, William Boyajian and Lee Berg.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished