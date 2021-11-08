Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers Show to debut in Surat from November 27 to 29

The Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers Show (GJMS), the first-ever exhibition by the Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association is scheduled to run from November 27 to 29 in Surat.

The three-day show will be an exclusive B2B event, presenting a unique opportunity for gems & jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, suppliers, and buyers, to connect and discover the latest and upcoming trends in global markets, and create business opportunities.

Jayanti Savaliya, President of Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association said: "The Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers Show will provide an exclusive and vibrant platform to showcase the latest global trends in the gems & jewellery industry before visitors from across the country. It will open new avenues for growing business by forming relations with clients from different markets.”

The three-day expo, which will take place at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), the largest such venue in Surat city, will see the participation of more than 200 manufacturers from the gems & jewellery industry from across the country.

Exclusive natural diamonds and jewellery, lab-grown/synthetic diamonds and jewellery, and machine-made, hand-made & designer jewellery will be among the unique attractions of the Show.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





