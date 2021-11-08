Exclusive
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers Show to debut in Surat from November 27 to 29
The three-day show will be an exclusive B2B event, presenting a unique opportunity for gems & jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, suppliers, and buyers, to connect and discover the latest and upcoming trends in global markets, and create business opportunities.
Jayanti Savaliya, President of Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association said: "The Gems & Jewellery Manufacturers Show will provide an exclusive and vibrant platform to showcase the latest global trends in the gems & jewellery industry before visitors from across the country. It will open new avenues for growing business by forming relations with clients from different markets.”
The three-day expo, which will take place at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), the largest such venue in Surat city, will see the participation of more than 200 manufacturers from the gems & jewellery industry from across the country.
Exclusive natural diamonds and jewellery, lab-grown/synthetic diamonds and jewellery, and machine-made, hand-made & designer jewellery will be among the unique attractions of the Show.
