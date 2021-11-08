Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
ALROSA Group reports 77 billion rubles in revenues in Q3 2021 and 261 billion rubles in 9 months of the year
Q3 EBITDA was RUB 35 bn, down 24% qoq mainly due to lower sales volumes. A 35% yoy increase in Q3 and 2x growth in 9M (to RUB 114 bn) was driven by sales recovery.
Net profit stood at RUB 25 bn, down 17% qoq due to lower return on sales. 9M net profit climbed to RUB 79.2 bn (9M’20: RUB 10.9 bn) on the back of recovering sales volumes and prices.
Q3 Free cash flow (FCF) increased 2x qoq to RUB 24 bn (+8% yoy), driven by the working capital release supported by a rise in advanced payments from customers. 9M FCF expanded to RUB 89.2 bn (9M’20: RUB 14.3 bn).
2021 outlook: Production – ca. 32.5 m ct; Capex – ca. RUB 21 bn (unchanged).
Alexey Philippovskiy, ALROSA’s CFO: “In Q3’21, the demand for diamond jewelry continued to grow in double digits. In the USA, jewelry sales surpassed the 2018–2019 highs by over 50%, while in China demand for jewelry exceeded pre-crisis levels by 10%.
The strong end demand for jewelry and the corresponding demand for polished diamonds since the beginning of the year was initially met thanks to the rough diamond stocks accumulated by producers in 2019–2020. However, by the start of Q3’21, producers had run out of their stocks and began supplying “freshly” produced diamonds. In the coming years, global diamond production will remain 20–25% below the pre-pandemic levels. On the back of the strong demand and limited supply, polished and rough diamond prices rebounded by 9% and 12%, respectively, versus the early 2019 levels.” According to him, the Group’s outlook for the diamond jewelry market remains positive, which, combined with the low inventories in the cutting sector and the structural decrease in global rough diamond output starting 2021 onwards to 110–120 m ct (compared to 140–150 m ct prior to 2019), will help maintain high prices for rough diamonds in the long term.
Vladimir Malakhov, rough&Polished