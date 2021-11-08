JGT-Dubai set to debut in February 2022 at DWTC

Today News

Powered by Informa Markets Jewellery and the Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG), the Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) is set to make its debut on February 22 to 24, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

JGT Dubai, supported by the official partner, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), and industry partner, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), the three-day physical show aims to bring global buyers and suppliers to Dubai, the “City of Gold.”

“Finally, we are going to see the new Dubai jewellery exhibition in February 2022, where two of the world’s largest events organisers are joining together to bring us one of the first world-class B2B exhibitions in Dubai,” commented Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of DGJG.

JGT Dubai offers suppliers the opportunity to unlock the full potential of a combined market of 4 billion consumers. The buying opportunity is especially focused on wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers from the Middle East, India, Russia, Southern Europe and North Africa.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief fo Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





