Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
JGT-Dubai set to debut in February 2022 at DWTC
JGT Dubai, supported by the official partner, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), and industry partner, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), the three-day physical show aims to bring global buyers and suppliers to Dubai, the “City of Gold.”
“Finally, we are going to see the new Dubai jewellery exhibition in February 2022, where two of the world’s largest events organisers are joining together to bring us one of the first world-class B2B exhibitions in Dubai,” commented Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of DGJG.
JGT Dubai offers suppliers the opportunity to unlock the full potential of a combined market of 4 billion consumers. The buying opportunity is especially focused on wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers from the Middle East, India, Russia, Southern Europe and North Africa.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief fo Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished