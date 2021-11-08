Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
International Grown Diamond Association launches ‘IGDA 2.0’
Dick Garard, executive director, IGDA said, “IGDA 2.0 will provide focused services to support the growing number of global lab-grown diamond companies. We have an aggressive strategic plan that begins with the involvement of the entire global lab-grown diamond industry, many longtime supporters, and the welcome addition of newer, younger members.”
Launching its new website, IGDA 2.0 announced a new wide-ranging board of advisors, distribution of a new consumer point of sale and promotional materials, sales associates training, and a newly established network of international chapters, including educating consumers and promoting lab-created diamonds internationally.
IGDA was initially established in 2016 as a nonprofit group to serve as the centre for education, communication, and development of the lab-created diamonds industry worldwide.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief fo Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished