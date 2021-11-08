International Grown Diamond Association launches ‘IGDA 2.0’

The International Grown Diamond Association (IGDA) has launched IGDA 2.0, a completely revamped version aimed at supporting and serving the rapidly growing lab-created diamond industry.

Dick Garard, executive director, IGDA said, “IGDA 2.0 will provide focused services to support the growing number of global lab-grown diamond companies. We have an aggressive strategic plan that begins with the involvement of the entire global lab-grown diamond industry, many longtime supporters, and the welcome addition of newer, younger members.”

Launching its new website, IGDA 2.0 announced a new wide-ranging board of advisors, distribution of a new consumer point of sale and promotional materials, sales associates training, and a newly established network of international chapters, including educating consumers and promoting lab-created diamonds internationally.

IGDA was initially established in 2016 as a nonprofit group to serve as the centre for education, communication, and development of the lab-created diamonds industry worldwide.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief fo Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



